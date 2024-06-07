Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 114,350 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.58% of Evergy worth $69,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after purchasing an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evergy by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,492,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,913,000 after purchasing an additional 859,628 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,017,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 542,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Evergy by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 526,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.