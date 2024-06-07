Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 428,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 343,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 259,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.