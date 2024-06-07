Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $74,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 418.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.87. The company had a trading volume of 84,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,431. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.14 and its 200 day moving average is $183.00.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.