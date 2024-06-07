Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.