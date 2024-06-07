Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 219,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 103,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arcosa by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,710. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

