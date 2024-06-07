Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.31% of Perrigo worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 2,617,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.71 and a beta of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,571.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.