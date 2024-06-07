Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.74 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of Valmont Industries worth $19,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $253.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

