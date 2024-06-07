Gabelli Funds LLC Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.