Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,168,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

