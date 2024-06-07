GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 45,600 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $9,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 65,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,154. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

