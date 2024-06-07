GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 4.98% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA LOPP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

