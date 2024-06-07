GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 965 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SONY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

