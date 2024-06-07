GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 19,500 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 219,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,035,307 shares of company stock valued at $137,495,051 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,635. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

