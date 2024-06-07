G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.5 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

GIII stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

