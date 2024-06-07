FY2025 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, June 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 583,310 shares of company stock valued at $575,700. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

