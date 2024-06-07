Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Acquires 7,820 Shares

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley bought 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$10,072.16 ($6,759.84).

Katherine (Kate) Thorley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Future Generation Global alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Katherine (Kate) Thorley 398 shares of Future Generation Global stock.

Future Generation Global Stock Performance

Future Generation Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Future Generation Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Future Generation Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Future Generation Global

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.