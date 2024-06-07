Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of Franklin Electric worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 103.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 105,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $6,676,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.11. 208,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

