Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.11. Approximately 304,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,087,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after purchasing an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $31,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $21,796,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,281,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

