FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 37.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after buying an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

