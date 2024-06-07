Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE FLR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. 41,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,726. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

