Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FLXS opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $107.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

