FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan Sells 4,000 Shares

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick John Phillip Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of FitLife Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $211,305.76.

FitLife Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. FitLife Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands ( NASDAQ:FTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.48%.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

