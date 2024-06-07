First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,559,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,982,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO H Melville Hope III sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $109,983.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,083,653 shares of company stock worth $170,001,328 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

