First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 134,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 146,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

