First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 33,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 130,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $560.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGD. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 345,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,005,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

