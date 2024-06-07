First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REETFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,406 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 262,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 424,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 253,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

REET stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 44,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,750. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.