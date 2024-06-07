First National Bank of Omaha Takes Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,406 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 262,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 424,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 253,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

REET stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 44,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,750. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

