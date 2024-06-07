First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,648 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PTC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $4,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,647,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.75. 49,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.88. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

