First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,290 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Target were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 808,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

