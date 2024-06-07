First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,865 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.84. 58,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.93. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,294. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.