First National Bank of Omaha Sells 260 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,731. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.13. 36,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

