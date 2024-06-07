First National Bank of Omaha Sells 14,359 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,880 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of InMode worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of InMode by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

INMD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.26. 795,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,815. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Report on InMode

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.