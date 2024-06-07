First National Bank of Omaha Has $852,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $252.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,868. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

