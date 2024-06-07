First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.25 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $229.44 and a 12 month high of $430.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

