First National Bank of Omaha Has $2.25 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
