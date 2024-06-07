First National Bank of Omaha Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,640,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 214,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3,464.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 825,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after acquiring an additional 802,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.08. 460,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,530. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $458.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

