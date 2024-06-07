First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $213.46. 300,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,061. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

