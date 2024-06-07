First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $64,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 23.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.3% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

HD traded down $4.90 on Friday, reaching $326.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.69 and its 200 day moving average is $349.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $323.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

