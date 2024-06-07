First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 44,700 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,222 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146,963 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 40,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.7 %

CFR stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,418. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

