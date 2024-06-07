First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 3,840 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,666,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 30.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

