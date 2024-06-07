Financial Survey: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Energy 30.24% 39.92% 18.22% PrimeEnergy Resources 26.50% 24.03% 13.59%

Risk & Volatility

Vista Energy has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vista Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vista Energy currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.49 $396.95 million $3.45 12.30 PrimeEnergy Resources $143.35 million 1.32 $28.10 million $14.64 7.23

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

