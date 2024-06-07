Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776,752 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $221,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $77.06. 1,274,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

