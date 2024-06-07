Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Ferguson updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
FERG opened at $199.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.94. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $144.08 and a 52-week high of $224.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
