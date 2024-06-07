FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $431.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $410.10 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

