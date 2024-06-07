Expro Group’s (XPRO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

XPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE XPRO opened at $20.34 on Monday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,722,240 shares of company stock worth $60,545,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 58.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 612.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

