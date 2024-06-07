Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Marlowe Partners LP’s 7th Largest Position

Marlowe Partners LP cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 138.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,255. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

