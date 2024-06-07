Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC opened at $192.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

