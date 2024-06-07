Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XCEM. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,889,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 268,271 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period.

Shares of XCEM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 922,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,220. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

