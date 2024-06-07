Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,686 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ResMed by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ResMed by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $211.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.