Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

