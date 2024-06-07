Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,395 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 57,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

