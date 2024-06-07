Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 127,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

